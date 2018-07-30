Russian Bomber Intercepted by UK Aircraft Launched from MK Base, Black Sea

July 30, 2018, Monday
Bulgaria: Russian Bomber Intercepted by UK Aircraft Launched from MK Base, Black Sea

Two UK RAF (Royal Air Force) Typhoon fighter jets have been launched today from the "Mihail Kogălniceanu" (MK) Air Base near Constanța (Black Sea) in response to a suspect Russian airplane above the Black Sea that came close to the NATO airspace.

According to British Royal Air Force statement, Russian aircraft was a SU-24 FENCER. In May this year, when UK RAF started their four-month mission in Romania, British planes also had to urgently take off in response to the approach of a Russian airliner towards the air space of the North Atlantic Alliance.

RAF Mission in Romania takes part to NATO air policing operations.

Source:RRA.

