Bloomberg: Gasoline in Bulgaria is Cheap but Inaccessible

The Bloomberg agency (Bloomberg.com) has produced a ranking of countries according to the price of gasoline A-95. Bulgaria has the cheapest but also the most inaccessible fuel in the entire European Union.

The lowest price of gasoline is in the torn-out Venezuela economic crisis

- just one US cent per liter of A-95. Second is Iran, where the same amount of fuel can be bought for 28 cents. The bronze medal in the ranking is for another major oil producer - Kuwait. In the Arab state the price is $ 0.35.

In Bulgaria is the cheapest fuel in the EU;

according to Bloomberg experts, the average price of A-95 in Bulgaria is 1.33 dollars per liter, which means 25th in the world.

It is most expensive to fill the car tank in Hong Kong, where the liter costs $ 2.10.

In the Accessibility Index, however, our country lags behind all European countries, even those outside the EU, and ranks 53th out of a total of 61 countries.

According to the agency, the average Bulgarian should spend as much as 5.46% of his daily wage of 24.26 dollars in order to afford a liter of gasoline.

Bloomberg summarized the situation in Bulgaria as follows: "Ask the Bulgarians whether gasoline is expensive and they will most likely shake their heads, because that means" yes "in Bulgaria (and nods mean" no "). Low incomes and moderate gasoline prices make it difficult for Bulgarians to fill the tank. "