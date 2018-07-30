Fire Almost Destroyed the "Royal Stables" in Sofia

A fire destroyed almost completely the so-called "Royal Stables" in Sofia. The fire broke out very early in the morning, and the flames destroyed about 2,000 square feet of roofing of the buildings in the complex. Eight firefighter teams and more than 30 firefighters were suppressing the fiery element.

According to the Ministry of Interior there is no evidence of intentional arson and no one was injured. Metropolitan Mayor Yordanka Fandakova announced on social networks that the owner will have to restore the burned building in its authentic form.



Shortly after 3 am on July 29, a fire alarm was issued at the property located at the crossroads of the Knights. Al. Dondukov "and" Vasil Levski ", which is currently subject to serious litigation. Eight firefighters were immediately sent to the site.

A witness to the fire reported that no one had warned people living near site, nor was there an evacuation warning.

The fire of the "Royal Stables" in Sofia is not accidental, local residents think. Stefan Todorov was born meters away from the burned-out building at a time when lawns were on the site of most of the buildings around it. According to him, the "appetites" to the "Royal Stables" are too big to talk about accident or incident.

"This is subject that I'm pretty sensitive to because I'm born here, too, here is Dr. Trichkov's former home, and all of these things are more or less related to my childhood. There should be a way to make these properties transformed into something interesting. These stables that were burning had many functions, they were also place to put carriages and chariots. One of them is in the Sofia Museum, others I do not know where they went, but it could be done, as in other countries, to present the past. "Todorov says, and asked whether the fire is accidental, he replies:" I think not. Unfortunately, I think it's no coincidence. "