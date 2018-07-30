Lightning Killed a Man on Mount Orelyak in Pirin

Society » INCIDENTS | July 30, 2018, Monday // 10:25| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Lightning Killed a Man on Mount Orelyak in Pirin

A man died after being struck by a lightning on Mount Orelyak in Pirin.
 
The Mountain Rescue Service in Bansko confirmed to the Bulgarian National Radio that the man had died on the spot. A report of an incident in the mountain over Gotse Delchev was received at the rescue service on duty in Bansko about 14 hours.

The weather in Pirin is not suitable for long trekking in the mountains, warns the mountain rescue service.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria