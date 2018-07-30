Lightning Killed a Man on Mount Orelyak in Pirin
A man died after being struck by a lightning on Mount Orelyak in Pirin.
The Mountain Rescue Service in Bansko confirmed to the Bulgarian National Radio that the man had died on the spot. A report of an incident in the mountain over Gotse Delchev was received at the rescue service on duty in Bansko about 14 hours.
The weather in Pirin is not suitable for long trekking in the mountains, warns the mountain rescue service.
