Bus with 29 Bulgarian Passengers is Stuck in France

A bus of the company Union Ivkoni with 29 passengers on board has broken down in France yesterday morning. For many hours, passengers have stood by the road because of a lack of reaction from the transport company, reports BBC.



In front of the TV, the manager Georgi Atanasov says that now the passengers are taken to a safe place - a nearby restaurant, and after the problem of the bus gets fixed, they will continue their journey to Bulgaria.

According to one passenger, there was a proposal for a French bus to take the passengers to Sofia, but the Bulgarian company refused. She also says that the bus of Union Ivkoni was in poor condition, and there were roof leaks on the rear seats.



Shareholder IN the company is Ivaylo Konstantinov - a former MP from GERB and current co-ordinator of the party in Dupnitsa, as well as a former chairman of the municipal council in the city.



For the last year there were two incidents with bus of the company on Trakia Motorway, one of which killed 6 people.