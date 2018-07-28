One of the Most Popular Bulgarian Singers was Arrested for Twerking in the Middle of the Road under the Eiffel Tower

A Bulgarian singer was arrested for twerking in the middle of the road as cars drove around them at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Gery Nikol, famed as a contestant on Bulgaria's X Factor, shared footage of her dancing with a friend beneath France's capital landmark. 

But their antics turned to humiliation moments later when they were arrested for violating public order.

According to reports, 19-year-old blonde Nikol was dared by friends to dance in front of the Eiffel Tower earlier this month during a busy period in the daytime.

She took to the middle of the road with her unnamed friend where they showed their moves before embracing by the roadside.

Shortly after, cops arrived and arrested the pair. 

They were made to give statements and fined an unspecified amount. 

Despite punishment, the pop star shared video footage to her 334,000 Instagram followers, writing: 'The location does not matter.'

A number of comments blasted Nikol and her friend for their stupidity by mentioning a car may have hit them.

But others defended the girls who were 'just having fun'.

