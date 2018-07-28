Monsoon Rains Collapse Houses in Northern India, Killing 37

Society » INCIDENTS | July 28, 2018, Saturday // 11:45| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Monsoon Rains Collapse Houses in Northern India, Killing 37

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — At least 37 people have been killed this week as monsoon rains triggered house collapses and flooded wide swaths of land in northern India, officials said Saturday.

Weather officials have predicted more rains in the next 48 hours in India’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh.

The deaths have occurred since Thursday night, said government spokesman Awanish Awasthi. Most of the victims died on Friday in Agra, the northern city where the white marble Taj Mahal is located, including four members of a family whose house collapsed, he said.

Rains also damaged an outer boundary wall of the 16th century Fatehpur Sikri fort, west of Agra. However, there was no damage to the main monument, said another official, P.K. Singh.

Singh said authorities closed schools on Saturday in the area as the weather department issued an alert for more rains.

The monsoon season usually lasts until October.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria