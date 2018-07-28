Five People were Found Shot Dead in Texas

Crime | July 28, 2018, Saturday // 11:42| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Five People were Found Shot Dead in Texas

Meredith) – Five people are dead after a shooting occurred at a nursing home in Texas Friday night.

According to Click2Houston, the incident happened in the city of Robstown at the Retama Manor Nursing Center. Police said three people were found dead inside a nursing home, while two other people were found dead inside the home of the shooter, KRIS-TV said.

The shooter was among the deceased, the Caller Times reported.

"Current information will remain scarce because we are looking at a murder investigation and not compromising anything that might impede that investigation. Our hearts go out to the victim's families and the residents, visitors  and employees at Retama Manor who experienced this tragedy." -Chief Erasmo Flores, press release.

 

 

The nursing home was put on lockdown and a possible motive for the shooting is still unclear. The investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing and will have more information as it becomes available.

 

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria