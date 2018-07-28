Five People were Found Shot Dead in Texas
Meredith) – Five people are dead after a shooting occurred at a nursing home in Texas Friday night.
According to Click2Houston, the incident happened in the city of Robstown at the Retama Manor Nursing Center. Police said three people were found dead inside a nursing home, while two other people were found dead inside the home of the shooter, KRIS-TV said.
The shooter was among the deceased, the Caller Times reported.
"Current information will remain scarce because we are looking at a murder investigation and not compromising anything that might impede that investigation. Our hearts go out to the victim's families and the residents, visitors and employees at Retama Manor who experienced this tragedy." -Chief Erasmo Flores, press release.
The nursing home was put on lockdown and a possible motive for the shooting is still unclear. The investigation is ongoing.
This story is developing and will have more information as it becomes available.
- » Notorious Denuvo Gaming Cracker Voksi Arrested in Bulgaria
- » Teenager Stabbed Another with a Knife because of Post on Social Media
- » Four Pickpockets from Bulgaria Remanded in Custody in Malta
- » The Police Found an 18-year-old Kidnapped Girl in Dobrich
- » Daesh Terror Attacks Leave Dozens Dead in Southern Syria
- » Polling Station Attack Marks Bloody Election Day in Pakistan