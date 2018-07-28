Supporters of the Bulgarian Socialists Gather for the Traditional Assembly at Buzludzha Monument

Supporters of the Bulgarian Socialists Gather for the Traditional Assembly at Buzludzha Monument

Today, at the Historical Polyana area under the peak of Buzludzha will be held the traditional assembly of the left.

The beginning of the first artistic part of the program will be given at 10.00 with performers Danny Milev, Vladimir Dimov, Elitsa Kamburova, Nikolay Manolov. Wreaths and flowers will be presented at the monument of Hadji Dimitar, to the plaque of the party's founders and the monument of the partisans from the Gabrovo-Sevlievo detachment.

At 11:30, the national political rally is scheduled. During the rally, the BSP chairman, Kornelia Ninova, PES President Sergei Stanishev, the chairman of the Youth Organization in BSP Nikolay Berievski, the deputy Elena Yoncheva will address the crowd.

Kornelia Ninova will also award the "Georgi Kirkov" and "Dimitar Blagoev" awards. At 12.45, the second part of the artistic program will be launched, which will end the event.

