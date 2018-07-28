China's Sunpower Group Unit to Design Biomass-fired Plant in Bulgaria

Business | July 28, 2018, Saturday // 11:29| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: China's Sunpower Group Unit to Design Biomass-fired Plant in Bulgaria

SOFIA (Bulgaria), July 27 (SeeNews) - Chinese energy company Sunpower Group said on Friday that its unit Shandong Yangguang Engineering Design Institute will design a biomass-fired power plant in Bulgaria, starting in August.

The design of the plant envisages the use of waste from pulp production as the main fuel for production of steam for a new pulp production line, the company said in a statement.

This is the group’s 55th project overseas. It will be executed through the Chinese government’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The objective of the One belt, one road, also known as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is to build trade routes between China and the countries in Central Asia, Europe and Indo-Pacific countries.

Established in 1988, Yangguang Institute provides design, consultancy and technology services for the thermal power, architecture, municipal engineering and other industries.

Founded in 1997, Sunpower Group is an environmental protection solutions company, focused in energy saving and clean power technologies, with a strong focus on expanding into anti-pollution investment projects.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria