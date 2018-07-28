Tourism Minister: In May Bulgaria was Visited by over 560,000 Foreign Tourists, this is a 15% Increase

Varna. In May 2018, Bulgaria was visited by over 560,000 foreign tourists, this is an increase of 15% compared to last year, said Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova, who is participating in a discussion on a project for 7 SPA destinations in Bulgaria, Focus Radio – Varna reports. Over the last three years the Black Sea coast has seen growth in April and May, and also in October and November. “This gives me the confidence that by developing spa destinations we will be able to achieve good results,” the minister said.
In her words, the efforts of the state, local authorities and the sector must be focused on maximising the country’s riches in terms of mineral water and turning it into a high-quality tourist service. According to Minister Angelkova this will help Bulgaria be a four-season destination. The project for the seven SPA destinations has been developed by experts of the Ministry for two months. Discussions on the ground are expected to end in September. During the meetings with representatives of the local authorities and businesses there will be an opportunity for additions and adjustments with which the Ministry will comply.

