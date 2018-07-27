Montenegro and Bulgaria: Cooperation in NATO and EU Integration

26 July 2018 - Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria, Mladen Chervenyakov, was on an official visit to Montenegro. During his stay, he used the opportunity to talk to representatives of the Government in Montenegro.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Markovic thanked Ambassador Chervenyakov for his commitment to improve bilateral relations between the two countries, supporting Montenegro in its NATO integration and affirmation as the next member of the European Union. The Prime Minister also emphasised the important role of Bulgaria and its Prime Minister Boyko Borisov in the politics that has put the Western Balkans countries at the top of their first presidency of the Council of the European Union and, fifteen years after the Summit in Thessaloniki, organised a new summit of the leaders of the Western Balkans and the European Union.

"We appreciate everything the Bulgarian Government has done for the Western Balkans during its Presidency of the Council of the European Union and we look forward to the planned visit of Prime Minister Borisov," said Prime Minister Markovic.

During the meeting they agreed that Montenegro and Bulgaria see the possibility of improving economic cooperation, especially in the field of energy, given the forthcoming launch of the underwater power cable between Montenegro and Italy.

Chervenyakov said that Montenegro could join the European Union before 2025, adding that as a leader in the integration process, the country must show even greater progress in the rule of law and media freedom. He also received a Medal of Merit in the past week, which is a high state of recognition for contributing to the improvement of the relations between the two countries, as awarded by the President of Montenegro, Milo Dukanovic