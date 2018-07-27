Eurostat: Most Bulgarians Drive Second-hand Cars

Most Bulgarians drive second-hand cars, nearly half of the fleet in Bulgaria is over 20 years old and the cars are mainly diesel. This shows aggregated data from Eurostat and the Association of Automobile Manufacturers (ACEA) for the EU fleet in 2017.

According to European statistics last year there were registered about 3.4 million cars, which is approximately 450 cars per 1000 Bulgarians. According to the analysis of Eurostat, the fleet in Bulgaria is growing by about 100 thousand cars per year, with 3.3 million cars in Bulgaria in 2016 and 3.4 million in 2017.



For the first half of this year, about 18,000 new cars are sold in our country - 8 million for the EU countries, according to latest ASEA data. Nearly half of the cars on Bulgaria's roads are over 20 years or about 1.5 million cars at that age. About 35 per cent of the cars are up to 15 years or about 1.3 million cars, and up to 10 years are about 350,000 or about 10 percent of the fleet in Bulgaria.

The new cars in Bulgaria (up to 5 years old) are about 5 percent of the fleet or about 160 thousand, according to the ASEA data. An average of 25 to 30 thousand new cars are bought annually in our country, with 38,000 new cars sold in our country last year, according to official ASEA data.



Most Bulgarians drive diesel cars - nearly 1.7 million cars or over 50 percent of a fleet in Bulgaria. Gasoline cars are almost the same number, with many of them fitted with a gas system.

The presence of ecological vehicles on the domestic roads is almost symbolic - only 2,474 registered hybrid cars (about 0.08 percent of the fleet) and only 274 electric cars - 0.009 percent of the fleet are reported.