Bulgaria: Bulgaria Stops Access to People with a Ban to Enter Schengen from 1 August

The Bulgarian authorities are stopping access to people on the territory of the country if they were banned from entering the Schengen area from 1 August, the Ministry of Interior announced on Friday.

The reason is a solution to this issue by the Council of the European Union (EU). The refusal to allow such persons shall be applied to third-country nationals for whom one or more EU Member States have entered the Schengen Information System (SIS) alerts with a "denial of entry / stay" measure.

People residing on the territory of the country found to have already imposed such measures in the SIS "will be taken out of our national territory by the competent Bulgarian authorities," the Ministry of Interior added.

