Ecuador Says Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange MUST Leave Embassy after Six Years of Evading Law

WIKILEAKS founder Julian Assange must eventually leave the Ecuadorean embassy where he has been holed up for the past six years, the country's president says.

Speculation about Assange's future has grown in recent days after reports senior officials from Ecuador and Britain were now in discussion about how to remove him from the embassy after revocation of his asylum.

A source close to him today told Reuters the situation was coming to a head.

President Lenin Moreno comments on Assange's future were made today at an event in Madrid.

Assange founded the whistleblowing website Wikileaks in 2006 and has been responsible for the leak of more than ten million documents, many of which were classified as top secret.

The hacker has been hiding in London’s Ecuadorian Embassy since 2012 after claiming political asylum for publishing millions of CIA files online.

More to follow...