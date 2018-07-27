IBRD to Provide Advisory Services on River Basin and Flood Management to Bulgaria for BGN 34.5 Million

Sofia. The Parliament ratified an agreement for the provision of advisory services by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) for river basin and flood risk management plans in Bulgaria, Focus News Agency reports. Pursuant to the agreement between the Ministry of Environment and Water and IBRD, the bank will provide assistance in specific areas, including services in the field of environment and water management in Bulgaria. BGN 34.5 million will be allocated for the preparation of the plans. The funds will be earmarked for consultancy services and will be provided under the operational programme Environment 2014-2020. GERB MP Ivelina Vasileva, chairwoman of the environment committee, said that these are strategic documents and a precondition for the implementation of a number of operational programmes.