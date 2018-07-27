Historic Battles near Samokov in the Mmory of Chakar Voivoda

The ceremonial opening of the feast will be at 10.30 am on July 28 with the performances of the “Big bagpipes” from Smolyan. An hour later the historic re-creation will take place, involving patriotic clubs from all over Bulgaria. It will tell about the life and fights of Chakar voivoda. Hristo, like his real name was, worked in a weapon shop where he learned to shoot artistically. Chakar Voivoda is rebuffing against the request to work for the Ottomans free of charge and together with about 40 adherents began the fight against the Ottomans. He was protecting also the famous Rila Monastery. Unfortunately, he was betrayed by one of his men, whose wife took a bribe from the Turks to kill the hero.

The Feast of Chakarov Meadow will continue at 12.30 pm with making a special meal with meat and giving it free to the audience. At 1 pm will begin a folk concert, whose biggest star will be the singer Volodya Stoyanov. The other participants will be the orchestra Royal band from Blagoevgrad and different Samokov groups for songs and dances. You can also watch traditional struggles, and in the evening there will be a splash of fiery fires in the tent camp. SOURCE: Travel Bulgaria News WRITTEN BY ALEHANDER POPKONSTANTINOV