Bulgaria: Telenor Bulgaria Introduces VoLTE Service to Post-paid Customers

SOFIA (Bulgaria), July 26 (SeeNews) - The Bulgarian unit of Norwegian telecommunications group Telenor said on Thursday it plans to introduce Voice over LTE (VoLTE) service in its 4G network as of August 1. The VoLTE technology provides for faster connection times, compared to 2G and 3G networks, high quality of calls and continuous, uninterrupted use of 4G mobile data during calls, Telenor Bulgaria said in a statement. The technology will be available to Telenor residential and business customers who have VoLTE-compatible devices, use subscription plans with 4G access and are within the Telenor 4G network coverage. Telenor started testing the technology in the end of May 2018 with a number of randomly selected residential and corporate customers. On the Bulgarian mobile segment, Telenor competes with Mtel, the local unit of Telekom Austria, Bulgarian telecommunications group BTC, which operates under the brand name Vivacom, as well as with 4G operator Max. 

