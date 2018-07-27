Regional Minister: Roads in Northern Bulgaria Key Priority over the Next Years

Sofia. In the coming years, North Bulgaria will be a priority, it is our focus during this term of office, Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Nikolay Nankov said in an interview with bTV .

Minister Nankov said the repair works of the section from Yablanitsa to Teteven are going at a perfect pace. “Within the next few months, we will launch public procurement procedures for another 137 km – for selection of a contractor for new routes and stages along Sofia - Veliko Tarnovo section. It is fully realistic to have a motorway reaching Veliko Tarnovo within three and a half years. By 2024 we expect the entire Hemus motorway to be ready,” Minister Nankov explained.

He said the Supreme Administrative Court will have a sitting on 21 of September concerning the road Ruse - Veliko Tarnovo. “We are talking about appeals in relation to the environmental law. Sometimes the opposition is trying to thwart the process and then to blame us for not meeting deadlines. But if on 21 September the court decision is in favour of the Road Infrastructure Agency, we will launch the procedure for the Ruse - Veliko Tarnovo motorway, and we expect the construction to complete 2022 - 2023, depending on how fast we choose the contractor,” he said, pointing out that Bulgaria is building the cheapest motorways but not at the expense of quality.

“We are short of financial resources for road marking, clearing shrubs, putting on crashing barriers, and that is why the toll system is so important – more resources, better maintenance and more motorways,” the regional minister said.