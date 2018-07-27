Mostly Sunny in Bulgaria Today, Maximums between 26°C and 31°C
Sofia. It will be sunny for most of the country this morning. The atmospheric pressure will remain below the average for July. Rainy clouds will gather around noon brining brief showers with thunder. In places, mainly in the mountain areas, the rain will be intense and considerable in amount. There will be light to moderate northwest wind. The maximum temperatures will be between 26°C and 31°C, for Sofia – about 26°C, in the mountains, about 21°C at 1,200 m and about 15°C at 2,000 m. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Georgi Tsekov told Focus News Agency.
