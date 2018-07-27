Saddest Bear in Europe Meets Love of His Life at Bulgaria Bear Park (Video)

FOUR PAWS Animal Rescue found a 2-year-old cub shackled in a windowless shed. They say Riku the bear spent the first few years of his life chained to a pole. He was removed from the shed and transported to the Dancing Bears Animal Rescue Park in Belitsa, Bulgaria. After months of touching noses through a fence, he was introduced to an older bear, and the new love of his life, 22-year-old Gabriela.