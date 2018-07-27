Bulgarian Labour Union Seeks 12% Higher Budget Wages

CITUB urges for 12% higher budget wages next year. That makes about 1 billion leva more. "Up 800 million leva was the increase this year. In this sense, this percentage is not impossible. People in different agencies want a 10 to 20% increase in wages, so this percentage is averaged, "syndicate president, Plamen Dimitrov, told Nova TV.

He believes this is achievable. Dimitrov gave an example that at the Agency for Social Assistance, where about 5,000 people work, the request is for a 20% increase. "60% of the average European income should be the target of Bulgaria in the coming years. We were talking about a € 1,000 average salary. At present, about 1000 leva is the average salary in Bulgaria. With similar income increases by 2022, we will move closer to these average values ​​in Europe, "said Plamen Dimitrov. He is also optimistic about the fact that the labor market in Bulgaria is becoming more and more deficient. According to him and in the private sector, they realize that the retention of staff is done by increasing the incomes.