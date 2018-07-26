Bulgarian MPs Adopted Measures Against Football Hooliganism

Parliament passed final legislative amendments against sport hooliganism at second reading. They were approved in a hurry because of the start of the football championship, notes BTA.

Access to the sporting event will be possible by providing a document / sign identifying visitors or reading a visitor's identity card from a personal document scanner. This provision will come into force one year after the promulgation of the changes.

The powers of the head of the security and safety of the sporting event, related to the non-admission of unaccompanied minors into the sport area and the sport site of persons with imposed coercive administrative measures are extended.



The requirement that the consent of an adult escort of minors should be certified by a declaration.

An adult can accompany no more than three children up to 16 years of age except in the case of an organized visit by educational establishments or sports organizations, and when a parent, guardian, trustee or other child care person is involved.



The adopted changes describe in detail the behavior that is considered a sports hooliganism. It also includes cursing, other indecent expressions, gestures and behavior that are particularly vulgar, as well as expressions and hatreds of racial, ethnic or religious origin.

The system of penalties is supplemented by coercive administrative measures, which for certain anti-social acts will be imposed by the District Administration of the Ministry of Interior, where the act is committed, and the fines are increased.