Teenager Stabbed Another with a Knife because of Post on Social Media
Boy was stabbed between floors of a block of flats in "Nadezhda 3". The signal of the attack was filed with the police at around 2:00 pm.
Police teams and Emergency Assistance were immediately directed to the site.
The injured 16-year-old was transported to a hospital for medical care. A 15-year-old is detained in the immediate vicinity of the block, whose involvement with what has happened is being investigated.
According to the initial data, the cause of the incident was a scandal between the two boys because of publication on the Internet. Work is continuing to clarify all the facts and circumstances surrounding what has happened.
