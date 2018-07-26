Teenager Stabbed Another with a Knife because of Post on Social Media

Boy was stabbed between floors of a block of flats in "Nadezhda 3". The signal of the attack was filed with the police at around 2:00 pm.
 
Police teams and Emergency Assistance were immediately directed to the site.

The injured 16-year-old was transported to a hospital for medical care. A 15-year-old is detained in the immediate vicinity of the block, whose involvement with what has happened is being investigated.

According to the initial data, the cause of the incident was a scandal between the two boys because of publication on the Internet. Work is continuing to clarify all the facts and circumstances surrounding what has happened.

