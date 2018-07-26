For the First Time - GOLOKA FESTIVAL 2018

This year marks the beginning of GOLOKA FEST. Here are those involved:

MC's: DRS || Nokaut || Varna Sound || FO || Atila || Kingpin (UK) || Murda Boyz || Toksikolozi (MK) || Goliam Yus (Yavkata DLG, Madmatic and Boro Parvi) || Wosh MC & Yoko | DJ Skill + Project Bulgari | Shadow Lab (Secta, MishMash, NEMA and N.Kotich) || BNR || Jay & Keranov & MANATA || RoofRhymez || 5 o'clock || Uma and Duma || Sensei + Sistah || Gerata & NRG D || Homelesz & Splitkid | Kaskata || 2ofUs

DJ's: Fed || Gaza || Skill || Akasha || Fresh Kit || Stanchika || InKarnation || Bosskar Wild

Grafitti: Glow, Epic, Gray, Self

Host: Ilyo // 50stotinki.com

Bboy Battle Contest with prize fund for:

1st place: Cash prize of 600 BGN + Goloka Wear

2nd place: Advertising video clip + Goloka Wear

3rd place: Goloka Wear

Pole Dance

Fire & Visual Effects / Nikita

On August 3 and 4, 2018 near Veliko Tarnovo, the first edition of GOLOKA FESTIVAL will take place on the big meadow next to the Petropavlovski Monastery near Lyaskovets. The newest hip-hop festival in Bulgaria will include the pioneers of the native scene, as well as the most recent names in the genre. There will also be big international names involved, as well as mandatory elements of the favorite culture - graffiti, break dance and DJs. The organizers of the GOLOKA event, with the kind support of the Lyaskovets municipality and the ZANIMATION company, are also preparing different entertainment and educational workshops led by professionals to be held during the two days of the festival. There will be seminars, and under a large tent there is a fun area for all table football masters and a bunch of pleasant surprises. To satisfy all the taste preferences of the guests, the organizers have provided different stalls with vegetarian and traditional cuisine.

GOLOKA FESTIVAL adheres to the idea that the main goal of art is to incorporate and unite people and has the ambition to make the event a tradition that and for it to happen annually. An event with a similar line-up will hardly be noticed elsewhere.

The price for visiting the two days of the festival (August 3 and 4) is 30 leva for those who buy an Early Chicken ticket, and for one of the days is 20 leva. For those of you who decide to buy a ticket on the spot, the price for the two days is 35 leva.