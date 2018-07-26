"Beglika Fest" with the Tenth Anniversary Edition from 22 to 27 August

The tenth anniversary edition of Beglika Fest will be held from 22 to 27 August in the area of ​​Golyam Beglik in the Rhodope Mountains and will be run under the motto "Ten Steps on the Road".

This year the festival will be one day longer than the previous editions and during the six days the guests will be able to enjoy numerous concerts and performances as well as to participate in various programs, workshops and discussions.

The Beglika Fest 2018 Music Program combines both new and well-known Bulgarian authors' projects in the field of ethno, jazz, pop, rock and more.

The Kaba scene is the traditional Beglika platform for the performance of live, experimental and stirring spirits and body performances. There will be artists such as Kottarashky, Beloslava, "Merudia", Boyana Zhelyazkova, Vyara Ivanova, Taralezhkov, Vataff, the metamorphosis jazz, Ambient folklor, Groovin Pipers, Echoo and others.

For the first time at Beglika Fest a choir of 20 vocalists will perform medieval chants. As it was imposed last year, the music of the great Kaba scene will be quiet around midnight. Musical emotions will continue in a more intimate acoustic atmosphere around the Beglika fires.

For the second consecutive year, Beglika Fest will also have an official stage for jam sessions. Impro Gem opens a space for artists from various arts - music, dance, poetry, photography ... Free morning and afternoon jam sessions with musical workshops with jambeta, diggid, experimental dance and individual performances of musicians and dancers interweave.

In addition to musical performances, practical talks on music will be presented to Beglika. The themes are about the healing power of music and the efficacy of sound propagation with horn-acoustic technique that allows for amplification without "straining" sound.

This year, organizers also provide spaces for various arts such as a circus, a theater, a cinema, a reader's club. There will be a special place for demonstrations of traditional crafts, places for spiritual and esoteric activities, a forum for discussions on topical social and environmental themes, spaces for sports activities and entertainment around the dam, kindergarten for the youngest and others.