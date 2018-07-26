Jumbo Opens Fifth Store in Sofia

The Greek chain for industrial sales goods and toys Jumbo plans to open its fifth store in Sofia. It should be located in the Iliyntsi industrial zone, it became clear from the official announcement of investment intention, submitted to the Nadezhda district in February

this year.

The document does not reveal the size of the investment. According to it, the company will build its new object near Darman Street, as

whole area will be 29 thousands of square meters, and in addition will have an outdoor parking lot with 300 parking spaces, as well as a electric transformer station.

Jumbo's plans include hiring 50 people there, 20 of them will be men, and the remaining 30 will be women.

At the end of last year, the Greek company announced they plan to open 20 new stores in the Balkans in the next 5 years. Of these, the largest number will be those in Romania - 17, two in Greece and one in Bulgaria. Probably the one in Bulgaria will be operational by the end of the next year.

At present, Jumbo has over 50 sites in Greece plus over 20 in Cyprus, Romania and Bulgaria. In our country there are four in the capital

as well as in Varna, Burgas, Plovdiv, Ruse and Stara Zagora. For the last year they have reported over € 64 million in revenue in Bulgaria. Their net sales in the country were more than EUR 680 million.