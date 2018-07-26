How much does it Cost to Spend a Month in the most Expensive Cities in the World VS Sofia

The cost of moving is something that everyone should always keep in mind when changing the city where they live, or even more when he or she is decided to go abroad. Just a visa for New Zealand, for example, costs over 2000 dollars, show the data on the platform Nestpick, which compares the cost of moving to 80 cities around the world.

Destinations in the list are sorted by transport, food prices, the Internet and cost of mobile operators. Based on these calculations, Dubai turns out to be the city in which one has to prepare a minimum of $ 4250 for the first 30 days there.

The capital of the emirate of the same name is on top spot in the 2018 chart, as the visa there is the biggest cost with a price of $ 2125. Renting an apartment there is worth average of 1340 dollars, and food for one month -about $ 530. Second is Oakland with total cost of $ 4002, followed by San Francisco with starting sum in the region $ 3768. The visa for New Zealand turns out to be the most expensive - over 2150 dollars and the time for issuance is more than a year - 381 days. In comparison the cheapest one is for Hong Kong - under 25 dollar, as documents get ready for a little bit over a month.

The most expensive of all 80 cities is the rental in San Francisco - an average of nearly $ 2,380. Quite the opposite is the situation in the Indian city Bangalore - with rent being an average of $ 160 per month.

In the top 10 of the most expensive cities to move are New York, London, Sydney, Oslo, Zurich, Tel Aviv and Amsterdam. In all of them total costs for the first month are over 2700 dollar.

It is least expensive to move to Cairo - a total of $ 656. The other in the top 3 of the cheapest destinations to move are Bangalore and Bucharest. Sofia is ranked seventh and the biggest financial burden is rent since one - room dwelling is an average of $ 355 monthly according to Nestpick. Food also comes out relatively expensive - $ 300. On the other hand, the internet is the cheapest - an average of $ 11 a month.

