Bulgaria: Economist: Family Taxation is a must to Encourage Demographic Development in Bulgaria

Sofia. Family taxation is a must if one thinks about encouraging demographic development in Bulgaria, economist Prof. Boyan Durankev said in an interview with Focus News Agency regarding BSP’s Vision for Bulgaria initiative. This element is indeed present in the proposed initiative, he said. According to him, the state should return to the economy as a conductor. “If we observe the trends in the other countries, the return of the state will be welcome in Bulgaria, too. Not to a huge degree, no more than 50%, but its return to the economy could be deemed positive if the country is run by people with clean hearts and clean hands,” said Prof. Durankev. He expects the return of state capital within Bulgaria. “An accumulation that should benefit all Bulgarians, not just a few,” he said.

