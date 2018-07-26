Over 29,000 Iranians Visited Bulgaria in 2017

TEHRAN – More than 29,000 Iranian nationals visited Bulgaria during 2017, the Bulgarian ambassador to Tehran has said.   

Over 29,000 Iranians applied for Bulgarian visas last year; some 95 percent of whom requested for tourist visas, Mehr quoted Christo Polendakov as saying on Tuesday.

That was while Iran just hosted roughly one thousand people from the southeastern European state, the report added.

The number of Iranian travelers [visiting Bulgaria so far] this year is nearly the same as it was last year, Polendakov added.

PHOTO: Bulgarian Ambassador Christo Polendakov speaks at the Mehr news agency in Tehran, July 23, 2018.

