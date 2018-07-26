Bulgaria's BEH Says ups Bond Issue to EUR 550 Million

SOFIA: State-controlled Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) has successfully upped a 550 million euros ($643.17 million) from 400 million euro bond issue on the Irish Stock Exchange, the company said in a statement.

BEH, which has another, 5-year, 550 million euro Eurobond with an annual coupon of 4.85 percent that is to mature in 2021, said the seven-year notes will carry a 3.5 per cent annual coupon.

BEH, owner of Bulgaria's biggest state energy firms for natural gas supply and transmission as well as power generation and coal mining, will list the new bonds on the Irish and Bulgarian stock exchanges.

