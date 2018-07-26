Bulgaria's Monbat Cons Pre-tax Profit Falls in H1

Business | July 26, 2018, Thursday // 13:21| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Monbat Cons Pre-tax Profit Falls in H1

SOFIA (Bulgaria), July 25 (SeeNews) - Bulgarian car battery manufacturer Monbat [BUL:5MB] said on Wednesday its consolidated pre-tax profit fell by 75.3% year-on-year to 3.5 million levs ($2.1 million/1.8 million euro) in the first half of 2018.

Monbat’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell by an annual 35.8% to 14.5 million levs in January-June, Monbat said in a statement.

The company’s consolidated net sales revenue decreased 9.2% year-on-year to 136.2 million levs in the period under review.

In June alone, Monbat posted a pre-tax profit of 442,000 levs, 61.7% lower on the year, after 16.6% decrease in net sales revenue, which amounted to 24.8 million levs during the month.

In April, the company said that its shareholders approved a proposal for setting up a subsidiary in Austria -  Monbat Batterien, with a capital of 50,000 euro. The new company will be active in the sales and engineering of electric batteries and oil products.

 

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria