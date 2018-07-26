State of Dams in Bulgaria Normal at the Moment, Says Agency

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 26, 2018, Thursday // 09:53| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: State of Dams in Bulgaria Normal at the Moment, Says Agency

Stara Zagora. Currently, the state of dams across Bulgaria is normal, said Chairperson of the State Agency for Metrological and Technical Surveillance (SAMTS) Petar Gornovski during a joint working meeting with the regional governor of Stara Zagora and mayors and representatives of municipalities from the region, said SAMTS’ press office. In relation to the torrential rains in the country over the last days, the emergency council of the state agency has been called, it has introduced 24-hour shifts and is holding meetings on the ground in order to prevent accidents. “We remind all owners of water reservoirs, whether municipal or private, to continue to comply with our prescriptions and monitor water levels,” said Peter Gornovski. From his words it transpired that SAMTS inspectors continue to monitor problematic dams and reservoirs, and the emergency council will continue to work until the meteorological situation has normalised.

The meeting also discussed the forthcoming hazard-potential classification of dams. With its introduction, it will be possible to determine different frequency of inspections by the supervising authority. In this way, the control over the dams will be optimised and the requirements for their operation will be detailed.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria