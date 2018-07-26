Rain in the Afternoon across Bulgaria, Hail Possible, Maximums between 24°C and 29°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 26, 2018, Thursday // 09:49| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Rain in the Afternoon across Bulgaria, Hail Possible, Maximums between 24°C and 29°C

Sofia. Today, before noon, clouds will break for sunshine for most parts of Bulgaria, the rain will stop temporarily. In the afternoon and until midnight many places will see brief showers with thunder once again. In some areas the rains will be heavy, chances of hail. There will be moderate, in Northeastern Bulgaria temporarily strong, northwest wind. Maximum temperatures will reach 24°C to 29°C, meteorologist Evgenia Egova of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology told Focus News Agency.
The Black Sea coast will be cloudy, with brief showers and thunder in many places, mainly in the afternoon. There will be moderate northwest wind, increasing to strong along the north coast. Maximum temperatures at 25°-28°C. 
The mountains, too, will be mostly cloudy, with rain and thunder in many places, mainly in the afternoon, moderate northern wind. The maximum at 1,200 m will be about 18°C, and at 2,000 m – about 12°C.
The atmospheric pressure will remain below the average for July.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria