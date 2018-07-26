Rain in the Afternoon across Bulgaria, Hail Possible, Maximums between 24°C and 29°C
Sofia. Today, before noon, clouds will break for sunshine for most parts of Bulgaria, the rain will stop temporarily. In the afternoon and until midnight many places will see brief showers with thunder once again. In some areas the rains will be heavy, chances of hail. There will be moderate, in Northeastern Bulgaria temporarily strong, northwest wind. Maximum temperatures will reach 24°C to 29°C, meteorologist Evgenia Egova of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology told Focus News Agency.
The Black Sea coast will be cloudy, with brief showers and thunder in many places, mainly in the afternoon. There will be moderate northwest wind, increasing to strong along the north coast. Maximum temperatures at 25°-28°C.
The mountains, too, will be mostly cloudy, with rain and thunder in many places, mainly in the afternoon, moderate northern wind. The maximum at 1,200 m will be about 18°C, and at 2,000 m – about 12°C.
The atmospheric pressure will remain below the average for July.
- » Thousands Flee from the Wildfires in California
- » Mostly Sunny in Bulgaria Today, Maximums between 26°C and 31°C
- » Saddest Bear in Europe Meets Love of His Life at Bulgaria Bear Park (Video)
- » Black Vulture from Riga Zoo Travels to Bulgaria for Release into Wild
- » There are Still Missing People after the Fires in Greece
- » Compostable Plastic Bags Trialled in South Australia as Bans Loom in other States