The Alley of the Book Opens Tomorrow in Varna

60 Bulgarian publishers will present their latest books at the traditional alley of the book in Varna, which starts on July 27 in Varna, announced Bulgarian Book Association.

Between 40,000 and 45,000 books are bought at the event because most are sold at a discount. There will also be a literary area where premieres of books, meetings with writers and translators, discussions, children's workshops will be organized.

"After the exhibition, the influx of readers in the bookstores is boosted, readers see a great variety of paper products and can talk directly with the publishers themselves," said Velizara Dobreva of the association, quoted by BNR.