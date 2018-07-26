They Placed the First Pipes of Nord Stream 2

The pipe installation for Nord Stream 2 began in German Lubmin in Bay of Greifswald, as Detsche Welle reported.

According to the news agency, the laybarge Castro 10 began the works at the ground expansion station on the night of July 25.

It is noted that in the first stage of the work separated segments of the pipes are being welded to each other on the vessel and then draw it through an underground tunnel to the receiving terminal. Moreover two months ago Nord Stream 2 company started constructing a 30-kilometer submarine tunnel. The pipe laying works will start in August.

The construction of the gas pipeline is to be completed till the end of 2019.

Earlier, on July 19 the U.S. Congress received a draft bill on the imposition of sanctions against Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline for consideration. In addition, at the meeting with Trump, Putin stated that Russia was ready to preserve the gas transit through Ukraine’s territory after Nord Stream is launched.

As is known, Gazprom and his partners are intended to begin the realization of the Nord Stream 2 project, which costs ten billion dollars in April 2018. It is expected that the 1200 km gas pipeline will be laid through the Baltic Sea, and will connect Russia and Germany passing Ukraine, Poland, and Baltic countries. The capacity of the gas pipeline will be twice increased than the first Nord Stream. The construction is estimated to be completed by the end of 2019.

Ukraine is adamantly opposed to the construction by calling it politically motivated and suggesting the EU to create a consortium with the involvement of European companies to manage the existing more efficient transportation route through Ukraine. A number of EU countries have expressed their disagreement with the Nord Stream 2 project in particular Poland and Lithuania.