The Police Found an 18-year-old Kidnapped Girl in Dobrich

Bulgaria: The Police Found an 18-year-old Kidnapped Girl in Dobrich

An 18-year-old kidnapped girl was found, and the man who kept her was arrested, the police said, quoted by Darik.

At around 2 pm on Tuesday, a 32-year-old man from the city was inspected in Dobrich. The police found marijuana weighing 15.2 grams. A check was carried out on an apartment inhabited by the man on Al. Stamboliiski "in Dobrich. Electronic scales and 0.5 grams of amphetamine were found in the dwelling.

A 18-year-old girl in inadequate condition was found at the apartment. She was held against her will. She was placed in a hospital and the man was arrested for 72 hours, he is charged on number of illegal activities.

