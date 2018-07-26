There are Still Missing People after the Fires in Greece

The search for dozens of missing people after the huge fire near Athens. Yesterday, rescuers roamed the beaches in search of survivors. The victims of the fire are now 81, and nearly 190 are in the hospital. Among them is a Bulgarian woman, Nova TV reported.

In the fire, hundreds of cars and more than 1,500 houses were burned. Assistance is provided to everyone left homeless.

