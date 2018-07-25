Daesh Terror Attacks Leave Dozens Dead in Southern Syria

A string of suicide attacks in Syria by Daesh terror group has killed at least 40 people, mostly pro-regime fighters, in one of the deadliest attacks in months, a war monitor said on Wednesday.

"Three bombers with explosive belts targeted Sweida city alone, while the other blasts hit villages to the north and east," said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the Britain-based Observatory, said the group then followed up with further attacks, seizing three of the seven villages it had targeted.

He said 26 pro-regime fighters had been killed and more than 30 people wounded in the attack on populated areas close to Sweida city.

Syria's official news agency SANA confirmed the attack had killed and wounded people in the provincial capital.

Regime television also reported casualties in villages to the north and east, adding that the army was "targeting positions of the Daesh terrorist group in Sweida province's eastern countryside."