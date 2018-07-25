Small Free Libraries will Appear in Several Locations Across the Country

In the yard of Vasil Levski Primary School in Razgrad today will be opened the first "Small Free Library". The initiative is by Calvin Page, an English language teacher in Los Angeles, California, and is being co-hosted with children from the Bulgarian Hristo Botev School in Washington and students from the Razgrad School.



The two initiators are Denitsa Ivanova, who teaches Bulgarian language to foreigners and who lives in the United States, and Calvin Page, who has Bulgarian roots and is for the first time in Bulgaria.



"We are working with the Free World Library, a small non-profit library, which is made by people and placed where they want - at school, in a park, on the street, "Page said in Bulgarian with a good accent.



Everyone can leave a book and also take a book. "The library is a box, it can be decorated by anyone. The idea is to leave a book and take one, it is the responsibility of the local community where it is set to have a good exchange of different books on a different subject, explained Deni Ivanova.



The initiative is going to happen in several cities: "We want to put five registration tags on this non-profit organization, even six, and we are currently working on putting three of them. The first will be in Razgrad at Vassil Levski School. we get together in the courtyard of the school at 9am in the morning, where children from Washington will work with the children in the school to place the first such small library in Bulgaria. "