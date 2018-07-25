Greece Wildfires: Death Toll Rises to 79 after 'Biblical Disaster' as Rescuers Search Charred Homes Save

The death toll in Greece has risen to 79 after some of the worst wildfires in Europe's modern history, as rescue workers continue to search charred homes and burnt-out cars.

Scores of villagers and holidaymakers fled to the sea to try to escape flames that tore through coastal resorts near Athens. They were stoked by high winds, reducing pine forests to ash and devouring hundreds of buildings.

Residents and terrified holidaymakers were overtaken by the flames in homes, on foot or in their cars. Survivors told of a "biblical disaster" that Greek media described as a "national tragedy", while Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras cut short a visit to Bosnia and announced three days of national mourning.

The government has not yet said how many people are still missing from the fires, which broke out on Monday, as firefighters continue to battle blazes in some areas.

It is feared the death toll could rise to at least 100. It already surpasses that from the blazes that hit Greece's southern island of Evia in 2007, in which 77 people perished.

The charred bodies of 26 people, including small children, were discovered at a villa at the seaside resort of Mati, 25 miles northeast of Athens.