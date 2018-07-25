Border Police: Heavy Traffic of Trucks Exiting Bulgaria through Kapitan Andreevo and Danube Bridge Checkpoints
Sofia. There is heavy traffic of trucks exiting Bulgaria through the Kapitan Andreevo and Danube Bridge checkpoints, said the press office of the Border Police. This traffic information on border checkpoints is valid as of 6:00 a.m. At the borders with Serbia, Macedonia and Greece the traffic is normal at all checkpoints.
