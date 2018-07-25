61.6% of Bulgarians do not Expect Early Parliamentary Elections

37.1% of Bulgarians expect the current political situation to lead to early elections. According to 61.6%, the situation will not lead to such elections. These are the results of a poll conducted by Alfa Research for the BNT programme Referendum.

The majority assesses the political situation in the country negatively - 64.8%. For 33.5% of respondents, the political situation is rather positive. At the end of the political season, for the majority of the respondents, the most positive management event is the submission of a membership application in the Eurozone waiting room. After it are the social protests, the development of cases of increased public interest, the tension between GERB and BSP, the contradictions with the leaders of the United Patriots. The most negative management event, according to respondents, is the problem with the plague of small ruminants - for 85.7% the crisis has a bad influence on the ruling body.