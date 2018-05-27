Ukraine and Bulgaria will build an international road and cooperate in the field of education. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko during his meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, writes Segodnia, quoted by Focus.

In Ukraine, teachers will be preparing for the schools located in the places where Bulgarians live. The road, for which jointly the parties agreed, will join the Odessa region with Varna. In addition, Ukraine and Bulgaria will hold an intergovernmental meeting on economic cooperation. Poroshenko said that since the beginning of the year the current level of trade between Ukraine and Bulgaria has increased by 37%.

The President of Ukraine and the Bulgarian Prime Minister also visited the final of the Champions League, played in Kiev.