More than 100 Palestinians were injured in yet another confrontation with Israeli soldiers on the border of the Gaza sector, local health authorities spokesman Ashraf al-Khyra said.

Protests with the common name "The Great March of Return" last for 9 weeks, although their scale is now more modest than before.

"The outcome and the ninth Friday of the march are 109 injured Palestinians on the eastern border of the Gaza Strip," the Israeli military said on Thursday that 1600 Palestinians were involved in the protests as they lighted tires on fire and threw stones at two locations across the Gaza Strip According to Palestinian medics, 115 civilians were killed in the protests on March 30, 13,300 were bullets injured, and 300 were in serious condition, the Marsh organized because of occupying Palestinian lands from Israel and banishing the Palestinian population.