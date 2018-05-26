There is Bulgarian "Liquid Gold" in over 2.3 Million Expensive French Perfumes

2/3 of the big perfume houses in the world, which produce more than 2.3 million perfumes, use the Bulgarian "liquid gold" whixh is the nickname for rose oil. For the past 5 years, one of the biggest Bulgarian rose oil producers - "Bulgarska Rose" AD - Karlovo, the company which is one of the main suppliers of fragrance houses in Grasse, France, has supplied the leading manufacturers of perfumes Damascena rose oil, which has been invested in over 11 million perfumes from world-famous brands. The company also produces its own cosmetic products line, which are exported all over Europe, China, Vietnam, South Korea, USA, Russia, Australia, Japan, Singapore, Philippines and others. The luxury cosmetic lines of "Bulgarian Rose" - Karlovo have the quality of the most expensive and elite French brands.

On May 26 this year "Bulgarian Rose" will celebrate its 70th anniversary during the "Rose Festival" in Karlovo. Every year, on the last Saturday of May in the hometown of Bulgarian national hero Vasil Levski there is a celebration, which usually begins with the Rozober (picking roses) ritual in the pink fields of the town. From the Roses Gardens, the celebraton moves to the central square of Karlovo.

"Bulgarian Rose" AD was founded in 1948. Since 1997 the company is a public joint-stock company with a main shareholder "Stara Planina Hold". The company is a member of the Bulgarian National Association of Essential Oils, Perfumery and Cosmetics, the International Federation of Essential Oils and Fragrances (IFEAT) and the Association of Industrial Capital in Bulgaria (AICB). The "Bulgarian Rose" brand - Karlovo is the winner of gold medals from a number of international exhibitions. The company is the first owner of a protected designation of origin "Bulgarian Rose Oil" by the Bulgarian Patent Office.