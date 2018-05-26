Two People were Shot in Marseilles
Crime | May 26, 2018, Saturday // 14:28| Views: | Comments: 0
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Two men in their thirties were killed near a football stadium in Marseille at around 1am on Saturday, according to La Provence. The victims reportedly died at the scene after being shot with a Kalashnikov. It is the second such incident this week. On Monday, Kalashnikov-wielding gunmen opened fire in another part of the city, injuring one person.
- » A Student Opened Fire at a School in the US, but was Stopped by a Teacher
- » At least Four Victims of a Suicide Bombing in Baghdad
- » Military Official Stabbed a Policeman in Plovdiv, probably after a Scandal for a Woman
- » Bulgarian Citizen was Arrested in France because of Suspicion of a Prepared Attack
- » Another School Shooting: 10 Dead and 10 Wounded in Texas
- » The Bulgarian Church Punished the Abbot, Caught Driving Drunk
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)