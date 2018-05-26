Two People were Shot in Marseilles

Crime | May 26, 2018, Saturday // 14:28| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Two People were Shot in Marseilles

Two men in their thirties were killed near a football stadium in Marseille at around 1am on Saturday, according to La Provence. The victims reportedly died at the scene after being shot with a Kalashnikov. It is the second such incident this week. On Monday, Kalashnikov-wielding gunmen opened fire in another part of the city, injuring one person.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: people, shot, Marseilles
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria