Bulgaria could Allow Macedonia to Use its Embassies

Bulgaria may allow Macedonia to use its embassies where it does not have its own, reported Macedonian newspaper "Vecer", quoted by FOCUS News Agency. The publication cites Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva.

"It is possible that Bulgaria will allow Macedonia to use Bulgarian diplomatic missions abroad where our neighbors do not have their own," Zaharieva explained that the issue was unofficially discussed between the prime ministers of the two countries Boyko Borisov and Zoran Zaev. This will be another sign of the great cooperation between the two countries, "she said.