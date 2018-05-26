A Student Opened Fire at a School in the US, but was Stopped by a Teacher

Crime | May 26, 2018, Saturday // 14:18| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: A Student Opened Fire at a School in the US, but was Stopped by a Teacher Source: Twitter

An armed student opened fire at a primary school in Nobelsville, Indiana, during an exam, the World Agencies reported. He was stopped of by a teacher.

The shooter injured the teacher as well as another student, but the teacher managed to disarm him.
The victims were taken to hospital, with the teacher receiving three gunshot wounds. He underwent surgery.

The name of the striker is not disclosed yet, but is known to be a student of the same school. Shooting took place only a week before the end of the school year.

According to eyewitnesses, if the teacher had not intervened, there would be many more victims.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: school, shooting, US
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria