A Student Opened Fire at a School in the US, but was Stopped by a Teacher
An armed student opened fire at a primary school in Nobelsville, Indiana, during an exam, the World Agencies reported. He was stopped of by a teacher.
The shooter injured the teacher as well as another student, but the teacher managed to disarm him.
The victims were taken to hospital, with the teacher receiving three gunshot wounds. He underwent surgery.
The name of the striker is not disclosed yet, but is known to be a student of the same school. Shooting took place only a week before the end of the school year.
According to eyewitnesses, if the teacher had not intervened, there would be many more victims.
- » Two People were Shot in Marseilles
- » At least Four Victims of a Suicide Bombing in Baghdad
- » Military Official Stabbed a Policeman in Plovdiv, probably after a Scandal for a Woman
- » Bulgarian Citizen was Arrested in France because of Suspicion of a Prepared Attack
- » Another School Shooting: 10 Dead and 10 Wounded in Texas
- » The Bulgarian Church Punished the Abbot, Caught Driving Drunk