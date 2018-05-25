Boyko Borissov Invited Pope Francis to Visit Our Country

May 25, 2018, Friday
Source: Boyko Borissov's website

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov invited Pope Francis to visit our country. In turn, the head of the Roman Catholic Church promised by 2019 to visit Bulgaria, Romania and other Balkan countries.

This was announced by the prime minister himself in his Facebook profile after his audience today with the pope.

The Prime Minister expressed how much Bulgarians honor Pope Francis and the gratitude that the Catholic Church blessed our writing.

Boyko Borisov was on a visit to Rome on the occasion of the May 24th celebrations. There was also the Prime Minister of Macedonia - Zoran Zaev.

For the first time, the representatives of both countries honor together the memory and the work of the Saints Cyril and Methodius.

The meeting with the head of the Roman Catholic Church took place in the Apostolic Palace.

Pope Francis received three presents from the Bulgarian Prime Minister. The first one is a copy of the Four Gospels of King Ivan Alexander (photo 1 below). The second one is a picture of the Bulgarian painter Pavel Mitkov (see photo 2) depicting Saint Ivan.

 

 

Photo:БГНЕС

 

Photo:БГНЕС

 

The Pope, in turn, gave Borisov a plaque of olive branch and wished him to serve peace and gather people.

At the end of the audience, the prime minister presented the Bulgarian delegation. After that the Macedonian delegation is expected to see the Pope.

Last night the Bulgarian embassy opened doors for both Bulgarians and Macedonians, and the two prime ministers pronounced inspiring words.

"Bulgaria is working tirelessly during the presidency for the integration of the Western Balkan countries and for a peaceful dialogue in the region," Borisov told the head of the Roman Catholic Church.

